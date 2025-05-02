Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 2

9:51 AM CDT on May 2, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Axios: "Chicago transit leaders say $1.5 billion could avoid "drastic service cuts"

• FOX: "Agency overseeing Metra, CTA, and Pace wants to cut wait times in half. Will lawmakers pay?"

• Equiticity is challenged by the feds' "pause of multiple active grants, and the potential for future grants and funding opportunities to be denied"

• Block Club: Heart Of Lincoln Square Expected To Reopen To Cars Next Week"

• Residents can weigh in on plan to replace Leona's, 6935 N. Sheridan, 0.25 miles from Morse Red, with 81 apts., 16 affordable, 42 car spots (Block Club)

Block Club: "Columbus Statues Not Returning To Grant, Arrigo Parks After City Deal With Italian American Group"

Block Club looks at tomorrow's Southwest Collective ride, Sat. 5/3, 10 AM at Park District Headquarters, 4830 S. Western. Read our post on the event here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

