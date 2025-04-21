Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 21

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: 4 killed since Saturday in crashes in Austin, River North, Roseland "is the worst 24-hour stretch for traffic deaths in over a year, data shows."

• Driver fatally struck Jorge Velasquez, 31, around 5 AM while he was trying to cross 7-lane Route 83 at Sherwood Avenue in Wood Dale (Herald)

• A person shot in the thigh Sunday around 9:14 PM on a Blue train near Racine was the 2nd person shot in a CTA railcar in 4 days (FOX)

• Deep dive: "Doors Closing: With ridership lagging and a fiscal reckoning looming, the 'L' is in trouble. Here’s why our train is worth saving." (Chicago)

• On Sunday CTA reportedly added more service to Blue and Yellow lines; and "Skokie Swift" trains were supposed to resume posted speeds

• Block Club: Week-long pedestrianization of 4700 block Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square for construction may foreshadow turning the block into a ped-only zone

• Block Club: "Environmental Justice Ordinance Stalls In City Council"

