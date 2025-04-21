Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 21

9:27 AM CDT on April 21, 2025

• Block Club: 4 killed since Saturday in crashes in Austin, River North, Roseland "is the worst 24-hour stretch for traffic deaths in over a year, data shows."

• Driver fatally struck Jorge Velasquez, 31, around 5 AM while he was trying to cross 7-lane Route 83 at Sherwood Avenue in Wood Dale (Herald)

• A person shot in the thigh Sunday around 9:14 PM on a Blue train near Racine was the 2nd person shot in a CTA railcar in 4 days (FOX)

• Deep dive: "Doors Closing: With ridership lagging and a fiscal reckoning looming, the 'L' is in trouble. Here’s why our train is worth saving." (Chicago)

• On Sunday CTA reportedly added more service to Blue and Yellow lines; and "Skokie Swift" trains were supposed to resume posted speeds

Block Club: Week-long pedestrianization of 4700 block Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square for construction may foreshadow turning the block into a ped-only zone

Block Club: "Environmental Justice Ordinance Stalls In City Council"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,510 with $20,490 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

– John Greenfield, editor

