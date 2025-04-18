Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 18

Sponsored by:

• On Wednesday night in Joliet, Kia driver, 29, critically injured man, 56, trying to cross near Cass/Youngs "stroad" intersection with no crosswalks (CBS)

• Police searching for endangered adult Neris Garcia, 29, missing from his home in Albany Park, who was last contacted after phone stolen on CTA (WGN)

• "'Nobody asked questions': Metra broadens human trafficking prevention campaign"

• As Belmont Flyover and and Red and Purple Modernization work wraps up, Clark Street in Lakeview is seeing a rebound in retail business (Block Club)

• "CTA Partners with Government Agencies, Nonprofits, and Private Sector for Second Annual Spring Citywide Career Fair"

• "Work to impact Metra Electric, South Shore service on two weekends in May"

• "Kids ride free on Metra on Take a Child to Work Day"

• CTA continues down the rabbit hole (subway?) with another hare-brained pun: "Hop Around Town on CTA this Easter Weekend"

• We Keep You Rollin' celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary with wellness activities all day, 2 bike rides, Sa. 7/26, 9 AM at Golden Gate Park, 13000 S. Eberhart

