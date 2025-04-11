Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 11

Sponsored by:

• "Demolition Underway To Make Room For Red Line Extension, Officials Say" at second "Meet the Contractor" meeting (Block Club)

• 2 men arrested about 15 minutes after allegedly robbing 2 other men Wednesday at 87th Red stop, charged with felony armed robbery (FOX)

• "Riot Fest Staying In Douglass Park After Organizers Agree To Increase Park Payments" (Block Club)

• Chainlink owner Yasmeen Schuller just opened Lilliput Books, 2150 N. Halsted in Lincoln Park, including a special section with Chicago books (Block Club)

• Chicago Critical Mass protest/parade/party ride on F. 4/5, 6 PM at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington (The Chainlink)

