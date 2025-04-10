Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 10

11:07 AM CDT on April 10, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

ATA: "State lawmakers must fully fund transit operations before it’s too late"

CDOT report based on CPD data: 3 pedestrian fatalities, 4 motorists deaths in Chicago as of 2/28/25. Two more pedestrians were killed in March.

ABC: Violent crime on CTA increased by 11.7% in past year compared to the previous 3-year average, but transit is only mentioned once in 3-year CPD plan

• This wasn't the kind of smoked meat we ordered: Fire at Wilma's Famous BBQ, 17 N. Wabash Wed. with no serious injuries, but impacts on CTA (ABC)

• CBS: "Started amid pandemic, community bike exchange is a booming success in River Forest, Illinois"

Loyola Phoenix editor tries bike commuting: "This relatively low-cost, and certainly environmentally friendly, solution has changed my life for the better."

• Block Club: "Have Past-Due Traffic Tickets? County Waiving Late Fees Next Week" (Block Club)

High Speed Rail Alliance invites advocates to come to Springfield on W. 4/30, 11 AM to 4 PM to lobby for Illinois rail and improving Chicago's role as a rail hub

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

