Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 4

Sponsored by:

• Ford E450 truck driver fatally struck woman, 33, Wednesday around 8 PM near Delany/Sunset in north-suburban Gurnee (NBC)

• After man, 47, molested woman on Brown Line and she posted video on FB, he's charged with felony sexual abuse and battery for past offenses (CBS)

• Firefighters responded to smoking brakes on Blue Line train Friday morning at 500 N. Milwaukee Ave. in River West, no injuries (CBS)

• Letter: Why is the new affordable housing project in Auburn Gresham costing $810,000 per unit? (Sun-Times)

• "Choose CTA as Your Ride As Heritage Parades Step Off Around Town"

• "Heart Of Lincoln Square Will Be Closed To Car Traffic April 21" for work on Leland raised protected bike lanes, plaza, and more (Block Club)

• Belmont Cragin residents are going postal over mail delivery vehicle drivers taking over area parking (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,163 with $20,837 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor