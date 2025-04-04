Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 4

10:06 AM CDT on April 4, 2025

Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Ford E450 truck driver fatally struck woman, 33, Wednesday around 8 PM near Delany/Sunset in north-suburban Gurnee (NBC)

• After man, 47, molested woman on Brown Line and she posted video on FB, he's charged with felony sexual abuse and battery for past offenses (CBS)

• Firefighters responded to smoking brakes on Blue Line train Friday morning at 500 N. Milwaukee Ave. in River West, no injuries (CBS)

• Letter: Why is the new affordable housing project in Auburn Gresham costing  $810,000 per unit? (Sun-Times)

• "Choose CTA as Your Ride As Heritage Parades Step Off Around Town"

• "Heart Of Lincoln Square Will Be Closed To Car Traffic April 21" for work on Leland raised protected bike lanes, plaza, and more (Block Club)

• Belmont Cragin residents are going postal over mail delivery vehicle drivers taking over area parking (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $44,163 with $20,837 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bike-share

Ald. Clay (46th) discussed transportation hot topics with SBC at ribbon-cutting for one of Divvy’s 100+ new charging stations

We talked about the Clark protected bike lane proposal in Uptown, the 25 mph speed limit campaign, and ideas to make traffic enforcement less regressive.

April 3, 2025
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 3

April 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 2

April 2, 2025
See all posts