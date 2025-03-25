Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 25

Sponsored by:

• Axios looks at RTA's doomsday prediction for local transit if state funding doesn't materialize. RTA board meeting Th. 3/27, 9 AM, 175 W. Jackson, 16th.

• "Taxes on haircuts and miles instead of gas? Amid transit crisis, new funding ideas spring up" (Daily Herald)

• After argument, someone stabbed, critically wounded a man, 30, Monday around 9:18 PM near Clark/Lake station, no one in custody (FOX)

• "'Are We Waiting For Someone To Die?’: NW Siders Beg City To Address" Belmont/Karlov, where 2 pedestrians were recently struck (Block Club)

• "How Could Bowmanville Avenue Be Safer? City Wants Feedback On Traffic Changes" (Block Club)

• "Lincoln Square Public Parking Lot Will Close For Construction Next Week," including Leland Greenway raised bike lanes segment (Block Club)

• "New Bike Lanes? More Street Lights? 25th Ward Neighbors Can Rank Choices With New Survey" (Block Club)

• "CTA’s Diversity Programs to Host Pre-Apprenticeship Fair for South Suburban Students and Aspiring Trades Professionals"

• MIT Urban Mobility Lab wants you to take a survey on your feelings about Divvy, e-scooters, etc., and how they affect use of CTA

• We roasted the Sun-Times when they ran an editorial against a VMT tax on e-cars. But we didn't want them to stop publishing editorials altogether!

