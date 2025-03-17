Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 17

Sponsored by:

• "Bills supporting bike safety are in their IL Senate and House committees and we need your help getting them passed." (Chicago, Bike Grid Now!)

• Nik Hunder: "SB 1559 would require IDOT to perform a traffic study anytime a crash occurs on federal or municipal highway." Sign witness slip here.

• "8 unionized CTA workers made more than $300K last year, and about 160 made more than $200K, according to documentation" (Sun-Times)

• CPD released images of suspect in strong-armed robbery last Wednesday around 1 PM on Green train at Cicero station in West Garfield Park (FOX)

• "A CTA Red Line train derailed on Saturday afternoon, disrupting service between 87th and 95th for a few hours" (ABC)

• "CTA slow zones are growing, and that means longer commutes for ‘L’ riders" (Tribune)

• "Judge Orders Chicago to Speed Up Efforts to Make Crosswalks Accessible to Blind Pedestrians; Just 85 of 2,713 Intersections Upgraded" (WTTW)

• Is the Sun-Times horning in on the Tribune's car-centric editorial turf?: "Illinois shouldn't rush to tax drivers by the mile to pay for our roads"

• Ald. Knudsen (43rd) offered free Lyft ride credits paid by his political fund for anyone heading to and from Lincoln Park last Saturday for St. Pat's (Block Club)

• An 11-year-old kid discovers the wide world of Chicago 'L' racing (Tribune)

– John Greenfield, editor