Lots of pro-walk/bike/transit legislation may be up for a vote this spring in Springfield. Lawmakers discuss why they’re backing it.

By Alek Madry

The movement for a safer, more efficient, more equitable, and more environmentally friendly Illinois transportation system could take a big step forward this spring. Several State senators and representatives have recently introduced legislation to improve walk/bike/transit in the Land of Lincoln. As a result, according to a recent Active Transportation Alliance blog post, "This legislative session has the potential to bring about transformational change."

With support heating up for these bills, including some that could head for a vote as soon as later this month, State officials were eager to discuss why they support these policies, and how conditions in their districts have shaped their perspectives.

More funding for Chicagoland transit

Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado

Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado’s (D-3rd) is sponsoring bill HB3778, the Clean and Equitable Transportation Act, an effort to provide better transit options, and reduce air pollution. Delgado told Streetsblog the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition helped inspire this legislation. “More congestion is emerging," she noted, adding that roads in her West Side / west-suburban district, like Harlem, North, and Fullerton avenues, are often jammed with drivers and could greatly benefit from faster and more reliable transit. "A bus rapid transit system would be fantastic," she said.

But Chicagoland won't be able to maintain our current public transportation system, let alone improve it, unless the region's looming $770 million total transit budget gap is addressed. So Rep. Delgado is also sponsoring bill HB1833, The Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act, which would allocate $1.5 billion in State funding for the CTA, Metra, and Pace.

"We asked [the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning] to do a study," Rep. Delgado explained. "We asked them 'What would the future look like?' They gave us three options: Keep everything the same, infuse some dollars, or infuse a $1.5-billion amount to make agencies notably better." Last month HB1833 was assigned to the Transportation: Regulation, Roads & Bridges committee, and it will have a hearing this Tuesday, March 18.

Lowering the speed limit and protecting people on bikes

Rep. Maura Hirschauer

In addition to efforts to improve transit, members of the General Assembly are trying to increase road safety for all users, including bicycle riders. Rep. Maura Hirschauer (D-49th) told Streetsblog crashes in her west-suburban district prompted her to support bills HB2934, Set a Lower Speed Limit to Save Lives, and HB2454, Recognize Bicyclists as Permitted & Intended Users of Roads.

"There was a fatal [bike collision] just outside of my district, and another near-fatal incident in the district just a few months apart," Rep. Hirschauer said. She mentioned Route 25 in Batavia with, which forces bike riders to cross four lanes to access the Fox River Trail, with little safety infrastructure, as an example of a risky scenario for cyclists.

HB2934 would lower the default speed limit to 25 mph in urban areas, 20 on residential streets, and 15 in alleys. HB2454 would hold municipalities responsible for maintaining safe road conditions for bike riders, not just drivers, on all roadways where cycling is allowed. This would help bike riders recover damages if they are injured because a route was not properly maintained.

Rep. Lindsey LaPointe

Fellow HB2934 sponsor Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-19th) told Streetsblog she was seriously injured in a bike crash in in 2010, and sympathizes with cyclists who face similar challenges today. The bill "makes it easier for people who’ve had [collisions] due to poor infrastructure," Rep. LaPointe noted.

She said her support for HB2454 is partly motivated by poor bike infrastructure on the Northwest Side of Chicago. "Milwaukee Avenue is a significant [biking] corridor," she said. "If someone is riding all the way to Caldwell Woods, it’s very spotty."

Reps. Hirschauer and LaPointe said HB2454 and HB2934 would encourage local villages, towns, and cities to create safer roads. "We don’t want people to get hurt," Rep. LaPointe said. "We want municipalities to be incentivized to change the speed limits, and create better spaces."

Rep. Hirschauer gave a shout-out to constituents who helped bring the road safety issue to her attention. "We’re looking for some momentum here," she said. "This has been something we’ve wanted to pass for a while now."

Launching an e-bike rebate program

Sen. Graciela Guzmán

As Chicagoland gets more bike infrastructure, State Senator Graciela Guzmán (D-20th) has introduced bill SB1521, Create an Electric Bike Rebate Program, which would make sustainable transportation more affordable. Sen. Guzmán noted that many "constituents who do not own cars would like the option to invest in non-vehicular transportation." The legislation would expand of the existing Illinois electric vehicle rebate program to include electric bicycles.

Sen. Guzmán explained that the Illinois Environmental Council first came to her with the idea for an e-bike rebate some time back, and after hearing requests from her constituents for better conditions for biking, she was sold. She emphasized that the program will help make electric bicycles more affordable to lower-income residents.

"We’ve been hearing from tons of folks" in the 20th Distirct, on Chicago's Northwest Side, Sen. Guzmán said. "I’ve heard from folks who... want an alternative to [car] congestion. I’ve also heard a ton from community members in Avondale and Belmont Cragin." She added that the lack of CTA bus service on streets such as Central Park Avenue isolates constituents from important transit connections. More affordable e-bikes would provide a new option for car-free commuting.

Electric Divvy bike-share cycles are a popular choice for getting around Chicago and Evanston quickly with less pollution, and heavily discounted memberships available to lower-income residents. The e-bike purchase rebate would give Illinoisans another fast, affordable and green transportation option. Photo: Alek Madry

"I'm really excited," Sen. Guzmán said. "We have a deadline of next Friday to leave the appropriation committee. We’re working on education for this bill, and we have many exciting ways to explore this work.”

Ultimately, these bills and other State legislation under consideration could help many Illinoisans get around more safely and efficiently while saving money and helping fight climate change. "We’ve heard from people in our community who are trying their best, but they need something," Sen. Guzman explained. "We’re hearing support from all ends, from supporting cycling to engaging in the environmental movement."

Read ATA's blog post "Get active around our 2025 State Legislative Agenda" for info other current sustainable transportation bills, plus info on how to voice support for them.

Alek Madry is a lifelong Chicagoan, from the Northwest Side. He is currently studying transportation planning policy at the University of Illinois Chicago.

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!