Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 14

• Ride Illinois urges you to "Protect Federal Funding for Bicyclists and Pedestrians" by filling out this form to "send a message to Congress."

• Better Government Association's "David Greising: What can be done to save mass transit in Chicago and the suburbs?" (Tribune)

• Man, 20, shot in back while boarding bus around 1:10 PM near 79th/Drexel in Grand Crossing (CBS)

• "Metra Asks For Trackage Rights to Protect Commuter Service" (Railfan & Railroad)

• "Metra to hold open house on Woodstock yard project"

• Metra: "Routes to Safety: A Collaborative Human Trafficking Education Conference"

• "Possible federal cuts to bike lane expansion could have big impact in Chicago" (CBS)

• Divvy Bikes: "Roscoe & Halsted just got a fresh set of charging docks—we're ready to roll whenever you are!"

• "Artists Can Apply To Design A Mural Visible From [Bloomingdale Trail]" (Block Club)

• "Chase the Leprechaun With the CTA to All the Fun St. Patrick’s Day Parades and Annual Dyeing of the Chicago River"

– John Greenfield, editor