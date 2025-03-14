Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 14

8:49 AM CDT on March 14, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Ride Illinois urges you to "Protect Federal Funding for Bicyclists and Pedestrians" by filling out this form to "send a message to Congress."

• Better Government Association's "David Greising: What can be done to save mass transit in Chicago and the suburbs?" (Tribune)

• Man, 20, shot in back while boarding bus around 1:10 PM near 79th/Drexel in Grand Crossing (CBS)

• "Metra Asks For Trackage Rights to Protect Commuter Service" (Railfan & Railroad)

• "Metra to hold open house on Woodstock yard project"

Metra: "Routes to Safety: A Collaborative Human Trafficking Education Conference"

• "Possible federal cuts to bike lane expansion could have big impact in Chicago" (CBS)

Divvy Bikes: "Roscoe & Halsted just got a fresh set of charging docks—we're ready to roll whenever you are!"

• "Artists Can Apply To Design A Mural Visible From [Bloomingdale Trail]" (Block Club)

• "Chase the Leprechaun With the CTA to All the Fun St. Patrick’s Day Parades and Annual Dyeing of the Chicago River"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,266 with $22,734 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

At CTA board meeting, talk of funding doomsday scenario, bus lane enforcement contract, new concessions / newsletter / podcast

March 14, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Blurred lines: At three meetings this week at downtown terminals, Metra asks riders for input on renaming commuter rail routes

March 13, 2025
Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

At State Senate committee meeting on MMA, transit advocates voiced support, but collar counties opposed simple-majority voting proposal

Representatives of Kane and McHenry counties argued that if MMA board decisions didn't require a supermajority vote, their districts would be disempowered.

March 12, 2025
See all posts