Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 11

• Jeremy Glover: "As of last Thursday, the segment of Milwaukee Avenue that cuts through the Logan Square traffic circle is closed forevermore to cars."

• "Metra to STB: Require UP to continue allowing commuter service on 3 Chicago lines" (Progressive Railroading)

• Check out a Metra document illustrating the current lines and two of the re-naming schemes (WTTW)

• "Morton Grove calling for ideas to redevelop Lehigh Avenue site near Metra station" (Tribune)

• Letter: "Uber shuttle at the United Center? CTA already runs [an express] bus, and it's cheaper." (Sun-Times)

• "Bally’s Chicago Doubles Down On Chinatown Shuttle Service As Casino Struggles Financially" (Block Club)

• After recovering from 3 heart surgeries and discovering a passion for cycling, dad rode with his filmmaker son from St. Louis to Chicago (I Heart Radio)

