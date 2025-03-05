Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 5

8:53 AM CST on March 5, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• ATA: "Get active around our 2025 State Legislative Agenda"

ABC: "Cook County Sheriff's Office squad car [driver] hits, critically injures pedestrian in Glenview: police"

• "Wicker Park, Logan Square Neighbors Can Vote On How To Spend $1 Million In Ward Projects" including bike-ped improvements (Block Club)

• ABC: "Ash Wednesday 2025: Catholics can receive ashes at Chicago airports, some CTA stations"

• Block Club: "Developer Plans 5-Story Apartment Building In Irving Park, Replacing 5 Kedzie Avenue Storefronts"

• Block Club: "Chicago’s Most Endangered Buildings 2025: Delaware Building, Darrow Bridge And More"

Working Bikes community cycle shop hosts a member appreciation board game night on March 21, 5-9 PM at 2434 S. Western

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,061 with $22,939 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26.

CTA

10 minute version: CTA promises shorter headways on 20 bus routes. There are a *bunch* of reasons riders hope the plan will work out.

March 5, 2025
Speed enforcement

As City expands speed camera program, Tribune claims there’s no “legitimate proof that it’s improving safety.” Nope, here’s the data.

And here's how to make the program more equitable. Bring back 50 percent fine discounts for lower-income drivers, and a 11 mph ticketing threshold – with a 25 speed limit.

March 4, 2025
Metra

Metra paid a firm nearly $1.57M to investigate complaints about its police, but won’t make report public. Rep. Kam Buckner wants answers.

March 3, 2025
