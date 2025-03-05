Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 5

• ATA: "Get active around our 2025 State Legislative Agenda"

• ABC: "Cook County Sheriff's Office squad car [driver] hits, critically injures pedestrian in Glenview: police"

• "Wicker Park, Logan Square Neighbors Can Vote On How To Spend $1 Million In Ward Projects" including bike-ped improvements (Block Club)

• ABC: "Ash Wednesday 2025: Catholics can receive ashes at Chicago airports, some CTA stations"

• Block Club: "Developer Plans 5-Story Apartment Building In Irving Park, Replacing 5 Kedzie Avenue Storefronts"

• Block Club: "Chicago’s Most Endangered Buildings 2025: Delaware Building, Darrow Bridge And More"

• Working Bikes community cycle shop hosts a member appreciation board game night on March 21, 5-9 PM at 2434 S. Western

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $42,061 with $22,939 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor