Something to look forward to: Here’s a map of where CDOT is planning to install new bikeways in 2025

The day after the giant pierogi dropped in Whiting, Indiana, I wrapped up Streetsblog Chicago's Bike Lane Fest 2024, a quest to visit every new or upgraded bikeway the Chicago Department of Transportation completed last year.

Screenshot of "installed" and "underway" bikeways shown on Streetsblog's Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations. Green: New protected bike lanes, or existing PBLs upgraded with curb protection. Blue: Neighborhood Greenway side-street route, often with contraflow ("wrong-way") bike lanes and traffic calming. Red: Non-protected bike lanes (includes dashed, non-buffered, and buffered lanes). Black: Shared-lane markings, AKA "sharrows," bike-and-chevron symbols. Pink: Off-street bike access paths.

The map above, which guided my month-long explorations from Rogers Park to Austin to the South Chicago neighborhood, was based on CDOT's 2024 Planned Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet. But in my rush to visit all the bike lanes listed as "installed" or "underway", I never got around to mapping out the planned-but-yet-to-be-created bikeways classified as "upcoming," i.e. to be installed in 2025.

"Upcoming" bikeways listed on CDOT's 2024 Planned Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet.

I had some spare time today, so I went ahead and filled that gap by adding a new map layer for the "upcoming" lanes." You can click on "upcoming" in the sidebar of our map to see them.

Screenshot of "installed" and "upcoming" bikeways shown on Streetsblog's Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations.

You can see how the upcoming bikeways will connect with completed ones by viewing CDOT's interactive Existing Bike Network map, which was updated last month.

Screenshot of CDOT's interactive Existing Bike Network map.

Got any thoughts about the plans for the upcoming bike lanes? Feel free to tell us about them in the comment section.

Check out Streetsblog's Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations, with "completed", "underway" and "upcoming" bikeway layers clicked, above

