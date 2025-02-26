Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bike Network

Something to look forward to: Here’s a map of where CDOT is planning to install new bikeways in 2025

4:26 PM CST on February 26, 2025

The bike lanes installed on Commercial Avenue between 93rd and 90th streets in the South Chicago neighborhood in 2024 will be extended north to 87th Street this year. Shot looking north. Image: John Greenfield

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

The day after the giant pierogi dropped in Whiting, Indiana, I wrapped up Streetsblog Chicago's Bike Lane Fest 2024, a quest to visit every new or upgraded bikeway the Chicago Department of Transportation completed last year.

Screenshot of "installed" and "underway" bikeways shown on Streetsblog's Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations. Green: New protected bike lanes, or existing PBLs upgraded with curb protection. Blue: Neighborhood Greenway side-street route, often with contraflow ("wrong-way") bike lanes and traffic calming. Red: Non-protected bike lanes (includes dashed, non-buffered, and buffered lanes). Black: Shared-lane markings, AKA "sharrows," bike-and-chevron symbols. Pink: Off-street bike access paths.

The map above, which guided my month-long explorations from Rogers Park to Austin to the South Chicago neighborhood, was based on CDOT's 2024 Planned Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet. But in my rush to visit all the bike lanes listed as "installed" or "underway", I never got around to mapping out the planned-but-yet-to-be-created bikeways classified as "upcoming," i.e. to be installed in 2025.

"Upcoming" bikeways listed on CDOT's 2024 Planned Bikeways Installations Tracker spreadsheet.

I had some spare time today, so I went ahead and filled that gap by adding a new map layer for the "upcoming" lanes." You can click on "upcoming" in the sidebar of our map to see them.

Screenshot of "installed" and "upcoming" bikeways shown on Streetsblog's Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations.

You can see how the upcoming bikeways will connect with completed ones by viewing CDOT's interactive Existing Bike Network map, which was updated last month.

Screenshot of CDOT's interactive Existing Bike Network map.

Got any thoughts about the plans for the upcoming bike lanes? Feel free to tell us about them in the comment section.

Check out Streetsblog's Map of 2024 CDOT Bikeway Installations, with "completed", "underway" and "upcoming" bikeway layers clicked, above

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Streetsblog Chicago is currently fundraising to help cover our 2025-26 budget. If you appreciate our reporting and advocacy on local sustainable transportation issues, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here. Thank you!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 26

February 26, 2025
Transit Policy

No way to run a railroad: Governance is holding back transit in Chicagoland

When everyone is accountable, nobody is.

February 25, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Discussing efforts to reboot Grand Illinois Trail, and build East Branch DuPage River Trail, during ATA’s Advocacy Connect chat

There was also discussion of ATA volunteering opportunities for National Bike Month and the Week Without Driving.

February 24, 2025
See all posts