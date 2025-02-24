Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 24

8:51 AM CST on February 24, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

• RTA report on recent Transit Is the Answer Coalition meeting, which Streetsblog reported on last week, to discuss "Transforming Transit" proposal

Final City Clerk tally: Alders Dowell (3rd) and Yancy (5th) opposed 25 mph speed limit, Robinson (4th) supported it, and Reilly (42nd) didn't vote

• Lawsuit by family of Grace Bentkowski, 22, fatally struck by train at Hegewisch Metra station, blames lack of safety measures like signals and fencing (ABC)

• "Metra paid a law firm over $1.5M for an internal investigation [of policing issues] that it won’t release, raising transparency questions" (Tribune)

• Renters at 3914 N. Lincoln (68 units, 7 affordable, 28 car spots, 0.3 miles from Brown Line) who don't bring cars, get a Divvy membership (McClean, Urbanize)

• "New Documentary Follows Father-Son Bike Trip from St. Louis to Chicago, Exploring Black Health Inequities Along the Journey" (WTTW)

• "Metra Donates Rare F40C to Illinois Railway Museum" (Railfan & Railroad)

• "Riders Throwing Beloved 'Mayor' Of Armitage Brown Line Station A Retirement Party — And You’re Invited" (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

