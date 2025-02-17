Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 17

Sponsored by:

• New IDOT crash data shows drop in traffic deaths but pedestrian fatalities spiking (Daily Herald)

• While lowering speed limits to 25 has made streets safer in peer cities, SW Collective notes this wouldn't apply to state roads in CHI (South Side Weekly)

• High Speed Rail Alliance: "Bills to Expand Illinois Railway Program Introduced"

• 6-year-old boy dead, woman critically injured after fire tore through apartment building on the 2700 block of West Granville in West Ridge (Sun-Times)

• Officer Robert Fryc, 43, who saved another officer's life last June, was killed in 2-car crash on way to work Sunday 4 AM in 200 block in Barrington (Sun-Times)

• Driver seriously injured after veering into lake downtown at Balbo Drive near the Lakefront Trail (ABC)

• After at least 1 firefighter injured after firetruck driver crashed into church Friday at 103rd/Morgan, union blames decades-old equipment (WGN)

• South Shore Line will implement a new train schedule, effective Tues. 2/18

• CDOT and Ald. Vasquez (40th) host Lawrence Streetscape ribbon cutting Tues. 2/18, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Lawrence/Washtenaw in Lincoln Square

• Palenque LSNA hosts Future of Transit Town Hall for Fullerton Sat. 2/22, 10 AM in Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton, with complimentary tamales, hot chocolate

• On Tuesday 3/4, Good For Us will "launch a network of people helping each other center their lives around active mobility." Previous SBC coverage here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,991 with $26,009 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief