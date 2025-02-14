Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 14

Sponsored by:

• City Hall resignations includes OEMC chief and aviation commissioner. Will CDOT's Tom Carney be next? (Block Club, Sun-Times)

• Union Pacific which had a cold war with Metra said it plans to transfer its commuter operations to Metra in mid-April, if they can agree on the cost (Trains)

• EB driver crashed into tow truck parked by across from Regal Theater Thursday around 9:30 AM near 79th/Stony, truck crashed into restaurant (ABC)

• Chicago creating monument honoring COVID-19 victims, frontline workers in Illinois Medical District park (Block Club)

• Letter: Upzoning of Broadway should allow for more high rises on the east side of the street, but not on the west side (Sun-Times)

• Editorial: "The US auto industry will fall behind if it retreats from electric vehicles" (Tribune)

• "Let CTA be your valentine: Cupid can’t keep up with CTA’s trains and buses"

"CTA to Hold Public Meetings Feb. 25-26 to Unveil Final Designs for Area Under New Red Line Tracks in Edgewater, Uptown as Part of RPM Project"

