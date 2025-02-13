Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 13

Sponsored by:

• CTA "Will Pilot Automatic Detection System on Rail Right-of-Way" to detect trespassing on tracks, and prevent injuries and service delays

• Bus drivers have struck and injured 2 Loyola students within a week, near intersection of Kenmore Avenue ped mall, and Sheridan Road (Loyola Phoenix)

• 2 injured after WB driver slammed into 2 planters Thursday 3 AM in the 2500 block of W. Lawrence in Lincoln Square, window broken by planter (Sun-Times)

• 6 empty BNSF trains derailed Wednesday near 26th near Kostner in Little Village, no injuries (ABC)

• Block Club: "Community Groups Fund Snow Removal Near Logan Square Monument, Blue Line:

• Bridging communities with the Old Plank Road Trail Extension (Active Trans)

• Revised plan for apartment complex proposed near Belmont 'L' stop in Lakeview reduces size, eliminates affordable units (Block Club)

• CDOT, 40th, 48th, and 50th wards host Granville Avenue Traffic Safety project meeting tonight from 6-7 PM on Zoom – register at bit.ly/granville2025.

• Cook County is also holding an online Safety Action Plan meeting tonight at 6 PM – click here for more info and to register.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,895 with $26,105 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief