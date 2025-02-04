Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 4

8:59 AM CST on February 4, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

• Trump administration's bias against "childless cat ladies" rears head with threat to cut DOT funds to states like IL with lower marriage, birth rates (Crain's)

• Hit-and-run driver critically injured pedestrian Sunday around 5 PM at 83rd and Lafayette, a Dan Ryan access ramp in Chatham (CBS)

• 3 recent armed sexual assaults last month in Logan Square, including on the Bloomingdale Trail at California Avenue (Block Club)

• Hopkins makes developer slash height of Old Town Canvas proposal, in response to NIMBYs, resulting in 30 fewer affordable TOD units (Block Club)

Metra to reopen 103rd St./Rosemoor Station March 3 as the 95th St./Chicago State closes for rehab and expansion

South Shore Line: "Bikes on Trains is now year-round on all trains when you board and disembark at designated bike stations."

• Today in Chicago History: "A slow-motion horror" in in 1977 in the Loop killed 11 in CTA derailment during rush hour (Tribune)

• Anglophile-friendly Tweed Ride 5/5, at Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, Forest Avenue and Superior Street in Oak Park (The Chainlink)

• Chicago Taildraggers Bike Club hosts 11th annual Tamale Bike Ride 5/18/25 at Dvorak Park, 21st/Carpenter (Working Bikes)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

