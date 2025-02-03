Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 3

Sponsored by:

• Trucker killed woman, 76, Saturday morning near Madison/Western on Near West Side, a mile from where driver killed Halyna Hudzan, 66 on 1/24 (ABC)

• Francisco L. Rosario, 34, IDed as driver killed Tuesday morning by Metra North Central Service train near River Grove (ABC)

• American Airlines plane strikes United tug at O'Hare, driver critically injured, officials say (ABC)

• Driver, 17, arrested after crashing SUV into home Friday around 11:13 AM in 5700 block of South Natoma Avenue in Garfield Ridge neighborhood (ABC)

• Multi-car crash sent vehicle into building Sunday morning at Madison/Pulaski in West Garfield Park community (ABC)

• Longtime Uptown cycle shop Urban Bikes –-> Uptown Bikes --> Broadway Bikes as recent owner Maria Barnes passes the torch to mechanics

• Sometime Critical Mass rider (and parking garage builder) Jennifer Pritzker donates historic Rogers Park homes, including a Frank Lloyd Wright, to Loyola

