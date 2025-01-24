Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 24

8:59 AM CST on January 24, 2025

• Three people who were killed in a fiery crash in Glenview Sunday morning have been identified (CBS)

• Man fatally shot inside SUV, leading to crash at North Austin strip mall (ABC)

• Woman, 24, died in head-on collision with semi in Mundelein (FOX)

• WTTW: "Chicago Launches ‘Know Your Rights’ Ad Campaign on CTA System as Communities Brace for Potential ICE Raids"

• Meet Fred Frederiksen from Chicago Bike Project, providing free bicycles, maintenance to underserved communities ([Greek] Orthodox Observer)

• "As We Say Good Bye to January, Let CTA Be Your Ride Around Chicagoland"

• Block Club: "5 Developers Chosen To Revitalize North Lawndale Vacant Lots Through ‘Missing Middle-Class’ Program"

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,626 with $27,374 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Winter Cycling

Biking in Chicago during the dead of winter: It’s easier that you might think

January 23, 2025
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 23

January 23, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Watch: Discussing 2024 CDOT bikeway wins, and where there’s room for improvement, at ATA’s Chicago Advocacy Connect event

The Active Transportation Alliance kindly asked Streetsblog Chicago to talk about what we saw last month during our Bike Lane Fest 2024 excursions.

January 23, 2025
Fatality Tracker

Alex Rivera, 32, struck and killed by his wife, who was “attempting to drive off,” was the first pedestrian fatality on Chicago streets in 2025

January 22, 2025
