Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 24

Sponsored by:

• Three people who were killed in a fiery crash in Glenview Sunday morning have been identified (CBS)

• Man fatally shot inside SUV, leading to crash at North Austin strip mall (ABC)

• Woman, 24, died in head-on collision with semi in Mundelein (FOX)

• WTTW: "Chicago Launches ‘Know Your Rights’ Ad Campaign on CTA System as Communities Brace for Potential ICE Raids"

• Meet Fred Frederiksen from Chicago Bike Project, providing free bicycles, maintenance to underserved communities ([Greek] Orthodox Observer)

• "As We Say Good Bye to January, Let CTA Be Your Ride Around Chicagoland"

• Block Club: "5 Developers Chosen To Revitalize North Lawndale Vacant Lots Through ‘Missing Middle-Class’ Program"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,626 with $27,374 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief