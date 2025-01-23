Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 23

8:55 AM CST on January 23, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Man on bike fatally struck by Pink Line train Wednesday around 5:47 PM, on 21st Place between 50th and 49th avenues, just west of Cicero station (NBC)

• 2 drivers sideswiped each other, and one struck a nearby building, Wednesday around 5:45 AM in 3100 block of W. Ogden in North Lawndale (FOX)

• Driver plowed into the living room of house Wednesday in Lake in the Hills. Motorist, who may have had medical emergency, suffered minor injuries. (ABC)

Tribune letters: The CTA can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results

Daily Herald: Metra could borrow from feds to fix 100-year-old bridges

Block Club: "Reversible Lanes Return To North Side Of DuSable Lake Shore Drive During Morning Rush"

Block Club: "Some Chicagoans Are Afraid To Go To The South And West Sides. In ‘Don’t Go’ Book, Authors Examine Why"

• Block Club: "Chicago’s Newest Snowplow Names: 'Bozo the Plown,' 'Lollaplowlooza' And More

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,621 with $27,379 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

