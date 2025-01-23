Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 23

Sponsored by:

• Man on bike fatally struck by Pink Line train Wednesday around 5:47 PM, on 21st Place between 50th and 49th avenues, just west of Cicero station (NBC)

• 2 drivers sideswiped each other, and one struck a nearby building, Wednesday around 5:45 AM in 3100 block of W. Ogden in North Lawndale (FOX)

• Driver plowed into the living room of house Wednesday in Lake in the Hills. Motorist, who may have had medical emergency, suffered minor injuries. (ABC)

