Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 17

8:55 AM CST on January 17, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sun-Times letters: Transit advocate and environmental policy analyst Nik Hunder lists Carter's downsides, another reader credits the CTA chief for trying

• Metra and CTA prepping for extreme cold on Monday; Amtrak cancels some Chicago trains (CBS)

Block Club: "After Another Death At NW Side Metra Crossing, Safety Upgrades Finally Planned For Nagle Avenue"

• WB car driver crashed into SB Pulaski bus around 11:30 PM at Jackson in W. Garfield Park, 3 injured, motorist arrested (Sun-Times)

• UP-W train struck a vehicle near Thursday night near Melrose Park, no word on injuries. There has been several recent suburban Metra crashes. (NBC)

• CPD: 3 cases of strong-armed robberies aboard CTA buses between 1/11 and 1/13 in Bronzeville and Hyde Park (WGN)

• "In January, Hop on CTA as You Travel Throughout the City"

• Block Club: "Sterling Bay’s Marcey Street Project Likely Heading To Full Council For Vote — Without Alderman’s Support"

Block Club: "Floating Farmers Market? Parks Over Expressways? Here Are The Ideas For Reigniting Culture Downtown"

• WTTW's Geoffrey Baer discusses Chicago mayors who promoted cycling, and rode bikes

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

