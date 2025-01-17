Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 17

Sponsored by:

• Sun-Times letters: Transit advocate and environmental policy analyst Nik Hunder lists Carter's downsides, another reader credits the CTA chief for trying

• Metra and CTA prepping for extreme cold on Monday; Amtrak cancels some Chicago trains (CBS)

• Block Club: "After Another Death At NW Side Metra Crossing, Safety Upgrades Finally Planned For Nagle Avenue"

• WB car driver crashed into SB Pulaski bus around 11:30 PM at Jackson in W. Garfield Park, 3 injured, motorist arrested (Sun-Times)

• UP-W train struck a vehicle near Thursday night near Melrose Park, no word on injuries. There has been several recent suburban Metra crashes. (NBC)

• CPD: 3 cases of strong-armed robberies aboard CTA buses between 1/11 and 1/13 in Bronzeville and Hyde Park (WGN)

• "In January, Hop on CTA as You Travel Throughout the City"

• Block Club: "Sterling Bay’s Marcey Street Project Likely Heading To Full Council For Vote — Without Alderman’s Support"

• Block Club: "Floating Farmers Market? Parks Over Expressways? Here Are The Ideas For Reigniting Culture Downtown"

• WTTW's Geoffrey Baer discusses Chicago mayors who promoted cycling, and rode bikes

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,328, with $27,672 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief