Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 14

8:39 AM CST on January 14, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

  • Wilmette Park District has released options for the Channel Trail extension for community feedback, according to the Evanston Transit Alliance.
  • Coverage of CTA President Dorval Carter's retirement announcement from Chicago papers (Tribune, Sun-Times, Daily Herald)
  • More area coverage on Carter's exit from the CTA (Block Club, WGN, WTTW, Axios)
  • Tribune editorial: "Dorval Carter was an ineffective CTA leader. Now Chicago needs a new ‘Train Daddy,’ or ‘Mommy’"
  • Sun-Times commentary: "Don't throw public transit under the bus. Commuters like me prefer the CTA to driving."
  • A wrong-way driver crashed into a CTA bus on the 300-block of S. Dearborn in the Loop (WGN, ABC, CBS, Fox 32)
  • Lake County residents can report high-risk or unsafe intersections, streets and roads in CMAP's latest road safety initiative (Patch)
  • Residents raise concerns about Norwood Park intersection after woman killed in Metra train crash (ABC)
