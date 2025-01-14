Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 14

Sponsored by:
- Wilmette Park District has released options for the Channel Trail extension for community feedback, according to the Evanston Transit Alliance.
- Coverage of CTA President Dorval Carter's retirement announcement from Chicago papers (Tribune, Sun-Times, Daily Herald)
- More area coverage on Carter's exit from the CTA (Block Club, WGN, WTTW, Axios)
- Tribune editorial: "Dorval Carter was an ineffective CTA leader. Now Chicago needs a new ‘Train Daddy,’ or ‘Mommy’"
- Sun-Times commentary: "Don't throw public transit under the bus. Commuters like me prefer the CTA to driving."
- A wrong-way driver crashed into a CTA bus on the 300-block of S. Dearborn in the Loop (WGN, ABC, CBS, Fox 32)
- Lake County residents can report high-risk or unsafe intersections, streets and roads in CMAP's latest road safety initiative (Patch)
- Residents raise concerns about Norwood Park intersection after woman killed in Metra train crash (ABC)
Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,276, with $27,724 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!
– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief