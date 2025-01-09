Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 9

Sponsored by:

• Could congestion pricing help ease Chicago traffic? (WGN)

• Yet another flawed congestion report from Inrix claiming Chicago has among the worst traffic congestion in the world (Block Club)

• Firefighters battle building fire this morning in vacant Chicago Lawn building at 63rd/California, CTA buses rerouted (ABC)

• Man, 20, charged with felonies for allegedly robbing a boy, 15, on Red Line train near 95th and a man on the 'L' near 79th on 12/29 (Sun-Times)

• Block Club: "Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru To Replace Historic Black-Owned Chatham Bank"

• Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias released some of the off-color vanity plate requests that didn’t make the cut in 2024 (Block Club)

• John will talk about SBC's Bike Lane Fest 2024 at ATA Advocacy Connect event tomorrow, Friday 1/10, noon to 1 PM on Zoom. RSVP here.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $36,721, with $28,279 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief