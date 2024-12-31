Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 31

10:06 AM CST on December 31, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA: "City of Chicago Completes Accessibility Improvements at Over 100 CTA Bus Stops in 2024"

• CPD released images of SUV whose driver critically injured man, 90, crossing 6000 block of N. Broadway in Edgewater Sunday around 5:45 PM (Block Club)

Once again, a driver crashes into a Harold's Chicken, this time a hit-an-run Monday around 3:20 PM at 91st/Ashland in Brainard, injuring a customer (ABC)

• Reminder: CTA, Metra, and Pace are offering free rides for New Year's Eve

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov has some nitty-gritty on planned NYE service in Journal & Topics

• After announcing increased staffing, hopefully CTA will provide a higher percentage of scheduled runs than last year.

• How far did you ride in 2024? (The Chainlink)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule during the holidays, including Today's Headlines (except on 12/25 and 1/1), and occasional posts, as we focus on end-of-year fundraising. We will resume full publication on 1/2. Enjoy the rest of 2024!

John Greenfield

