Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 31

• CTA: "City of Chicago Completes Accessibility Improvements at Over 100 CTA Bus Stops in 2024"

• CPD released images of SUV whose driver critically injured man, 90, crossing 6000 block of N. Broadway in Edgewater Sunday around 5:45 PM (Block Club)

• Once again, a driver crashes into a Harold's Chicken, this time a hit-an-run Monday around 3:20 PM at 91st/Ashland in Brainard, injuring a customer (ABC)

• Reminder: CTA, Metra, and Pace are offering free rides for New Year's Eve

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov has some nitty-gritty on planned NYE service in Journal & Topics

• After announcing increased staffing, hopefully CTA will provide a higher percentage of scheduled runs than last year.

• How far did you ride in 2024? (The Chainlink)

Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule during the holidays, including Today's Headlines (except on 12/25 and 1/1), and occasional posts, as we focus on end-of-year fundraising. We will resume full publication on 1/2. Enjoy the rest of 2024!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief