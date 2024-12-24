Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 24

9:00 AM CST on December 24, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Active Transportation Alliance recaps the "Top 10 walking, biking, and transit stories of 2024"

Mass Transit: "RTA announces its plans for the future with 2025 regional operating budget and 2025-2029 Capital Program"

• Driver killed ISP officer Clay Carns, 35, as he removed debris on I-55; Scott's Law changing 1/1 to require both slowing and pulling over (ABC)

• 2 men, 44 and 19, charged with felonies after allegedly beating, robbing male transit employee, 20, Sunday around 8 AM on Red train near Cermak (FOX)

• Block Club: "Ald. Gardiner [45, Northwest Side] Agrees To Pay $157,500 For Blocking Critics On Social Media"

Streetsblog will be on a light publishing schedule during the holidays as we focus on end-of-year fundraising, including Today's Headlines (except for on 12/25 and 1/1), and occasional posts. We will resume full publication on 1/2. Enjoy the rest of 2024!

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

