Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 24

• Active Transportation Alliance recaps the "Top 10 walking, biking, and transit stories of 2024"

• Mass Transit: "RTA announces its plans for the future with 2025 regional operating budget and 2025-2029 Capital Program"

• Driver killed ISP officer Clay Carns, 35, as he removed debris on I-55; Scott's Law changing 1/1 to require both slowing and pulling over (ABC)

• 2 men, 44 and 19, charged with felonies after allegedly beating, robbing male transit employee, 20, Sunday around 8 AM on Red train near Cermak (FOX)

• Block Club: "Ald. Gardiner [45, Northwest Side] Agrees To Pay $157,500 For Blocking Critics On Social Media"

