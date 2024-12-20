Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 20

8:59 AM CST on December 20, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "CTA Meets Record-Breaking Workforce Milestone: Training 200 New Rail Operators and Hiring 1,000 Bus Operators in 2024"

ATA: "Germany provides examples of a regional vision for transit"

• Boy, 14, charged for allegedly committing 7 different North Red Line robberies and assaults, including charges for armed robbery with a firearm (CBS)

• CDOT postponed traffic reroute plaza renovation, next to the Western Avenue Brown Line stop in Lincoln Square, after shop owners complained (Block Club)

Block Club: "Controversial Pilsen Metal Scrapper Permit Approved Despite Neighbor Pushback"

Block Club: "94-Year-Old Midway Airport Volunteer Wants To Ease Your Holiday Travel Dread: 'You Got To Be Cool'"

"Winter is Upon Us and There is No Better Way Than CTA to Get to Many of the Holiday Events Across Chicagoland"

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $28,297, with $36,703 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

