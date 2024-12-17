Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 17

Sponsored by:

• City Council passes, with $500K allocated for #PlowTheSidewalks (1/2 of what was requested) thanks to advocacy by Ald. La Spata (1st) (Block Club)

• Ride-hail will become more expensive under the new budget (which is good for sustainable transportation) (Block Club)

• Suspect fired a paintball gun at head of man, 38, during argument on bus Monday around 9:35 PM in 1300 block of Fullerton in Lincoln Park (ABC)

• Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver of speeding, NB silver sedan around 9:30 AM at Chicago/4th in Joliet IDed as Robert Redmond, 62 (Patch)

• Evanston's Downtown Evanston Executive Committee has endorsed the proposal to extend the Chicago Ave. PBLs to the city of Chicago border

• Tribune: "Evanston officials say bike lane won’t decrease parking, but it causes block-by-block gains and losses"

• Planetizen discusses our recent story on counting 60 Milwaukee Ave. protected bike lane users in an hour in 32F weather

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief