Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 11

5:00 AM CST on December 11, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Gov. Pritzker appoints former Chicago transportation chief Gia Biagi to head IDOT (Tribune)

• Sun-Times: "Mayor Brandon Johnson $17.3B budget and $68.5M property tax hike squeak through committees"

• Tribune: "Cedar Lake man charged with leaving scene of drunken crash"

Block Club: "Humboldt Park Teacher Launches GoFundMe For 10-Year-Old Student Recovering From Car Crash"

• Block Club: "Sterling Bay’s Marcey Street Development Rejected By Key Council Committee"

• Let's fix right-wing Illinois Policy's headline for them: Speed cameras are working to make motorists drive safer, with $28M less owed in tickets

• Sun-Times: "Scenes of Gov. JB Pritzker aboard the CTA holiday train"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $18,688, with $46,319 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bike Network

Day 1 of SBC’s Bike Lane Week 2024: Far North Side

December 11, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 10

December 10, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 9

December 9, 2024
See all posts