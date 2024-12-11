Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 11

Sponsored by:

• Gov. Pritzker appoints former Chicago transportation chief Gia Biagi to head IDOT (Tribune)

• Sun-Times: "Mayor Brandon Johnson $17.3B budget and $68.5M property tax hike squeak through committees"

• Tribune: "Cedar Lake man charged with leaving scene of drunken crash"

• Block Club: "Humboldt Park Teacher Launches GoFundMe For 10-Year-Old Student Recovering From Car Crash"

• Block Club: "Sterling Bay’s Marcey Street Development Rejected By Key Council Committee"

• Let's fix right-wing Illinois Policy's headline for them: Speed cameras are working to make motorists drive safer, with $28M less owed in tickets

• Sun-Times: "Scenes of Gov. JB Pritzker aboard the CTA holiday train"

