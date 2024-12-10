Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 10

11:54 AM CST on December 10, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Red Line Extension Zoning Changes Head To City Council For Final Vote"

• Driver killed after bypassing lowered crossing gates and being struck by CSX train Sunday around 3 PM on 4600 block of Euclid in E. Chicago, IN (WGN)

• Ald. Bennett Lawson invites neighbors to weigh in on long-term vision for Lakeview as part of new community plan for 44th Ward (Block Club)

• Read the Evanston Transit Alliance's letter in support of the extension of the the suburb's Chicago Avenue PBL, signed by 250+ merchants and residents

• The Evanston PBL extension proposal will be discussed at a community meeting tonight, 7-9 p.m. at Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.

• After Evanston Now previously titled an article, "Merchants say ‘no’ to PBLs", now they acknowledge "Residents, business owners back PBLs"

• More coverage and photos of Active Transportation Alliance's annual member meeting

• Block Club: Logan Square Preservation raising $8K to plant trees, restore landscaping along Logan Boulevard, home of farmers market for 18 years

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $14,038, with $50,962 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Intro to Streetsblog Chicago’s Bike (and e-scooter) Lane Week 2024

December 10, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 9

December 9, 2024
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 6

December 6, 2024
See all posts