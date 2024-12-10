Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 10

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Red Line Extension Zoning Changes Head To City Council For Final Vote"

• Driver killed after bypassing lowered crossing gates and being struck by CSX train Sunday around 3 PM on 4600 block of Euclid in E. Chicago, IN (WGN)

• Ald. Bennett Lawson invites neighbors to weigh in on long-term vision for Lakeview as part of new community plan for 44th Ward (Block Club)

• Read the Evanston Transit Alliance's letter in support of the extension of the the suburb's Chicago Avenue PBL, signed by 250+ merchants and residents

• The Evanston PBL extension proposal will be discussed at a community meeting tonight, 7-9 p.m. at Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.

• After Evanston Now previously titled an article, "Merchants say ‘no’ to PBLs", now they acknowledge "Residents, business owners back PBLs"

• More coverage and photos of Active Transportation Alliance's annual member meeting

• Block Club: Logan Square Preservation raising $8K to plant trees, restore landscaping along Logan Boulevard, home of farmers market for 18 years

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $14,038, with $50,962 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief