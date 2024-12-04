Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 4

Sponsored by:

• CDOT: New protected bike lanes are in on Milwaukee Avenue between California Avenue and Logan Boulevard

• Block Club: "'Plow The Sidewalks' Pilot Left Out Of City Budget, Angering Disability Rights Advocates"

• ABC: "1 injured in 7-vehicle crash that caused large traffic backup in Lake County: officials"

• Local residents and businesses can "Sign Evanston Transit Alliance's Letter in Support of Proposed Chicago Ave Protected Bike Lanes"

• Block Club: "Wicker Park’s Josephinum Academy To Buy School Building, But Athletic Field Could Become Housing"

• Block Club: "Chicago Neighborhoods, Mapped By Residents: Here’s Where Locals Think Official Boundaries Should Be"

• Good turnout for the Black Friday Chicago Critical Mass ride

