Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 4

8:54 AM CST on December 4, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

CDOT: New protected bike lanes are in on Milwaukee Avenue between California Avenue and Logan Boulevard

• Block Club: "'Plow The Sidewalks' Pilot Left Out Of City Budget, Angering Disability Rights Advocates"

• ABC: "1 injured in 7-vehicle crash that caused large traffic backup in Lake County: officials"

• Local residents and businesses can "Sign Evanston Transit Alliance's Letter in Support of Proposed Chicago Ave Protected Bike Lanes"

Block Club: "Wicker Park’s Josephinum Academy To Buy School Building, But Athletic Field Could Become Housing"

Block Club: "Chicago Neighborhoods, Mapped By Residents: Here’s Where Locals Think Official Boundaries Should Be"

• Good turnout for the Black Friday Chicago Critical Mass ride

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

