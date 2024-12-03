Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 3

Sponsored by:

• Image released of SUV whose southbound driver fatally struck man, 44, Wednesday around 7 PM in 1300 block of S. Central Park Avenue (WGN)

• ABC: Rollover crash with minor injuries reported shut down southbound lanes of I-57 in south suburbs

• Block Club: "After 2 Years Of Closed Streets, South Siders Want Updates From Norfolk Southern On Bridge Project"

• Block Club: on Sunday: "Overnight Winter Parking Ban Starts [Early] Sunday, But No Cars Towed" on first night

• Block Club: on Monday, "244 Vehicles Towed On 2nd Night Of Overnight Winter Parking Ban, City Says"

• "CTA Hosts Workforce Event to Connect Career Seekers with Construction Industry Opportunities" 12/4, 10 AM to noon at Truman, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

• Daily Herald: "Take Barbie and Lego for a train ride next week during Metra toy drive"

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $545, with $64,455 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief