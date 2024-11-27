Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 27

Sponsored by:

• Girl, 12, whom a driver, 65, fatally struck in Schaumburg IDed as Angela Guan. It was the 2nd time in last month someone has died at the intersection. (ABC)

• City faces lawsuit after officer who was allegedly drunk after leaving CPD party killed pedestrian Maria Schwab, 56, on 12/7/24 near House of Blues (ABC)

• Woman, 18, charged with felonies Monday for robbing a man, 29, on 87th Red platform, and then attacking a man, 18, shortly afterwards on train (FOX)

• Letter: An Oak Parker says the progressive suburb needs to catch up with Chicago when it comes to installing protected bike lanes (Wednesday Journal)

• Chicago Critical Mass this Friday 11/28, gathering at 5:30 PM and leaving around 6:15 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. (The Chainlink)

• Edgebrook Cycle: Holiday Toy Bike Ride this Sunday 11/30, 10 AM at Edgebrook Cycle, 6450 N. Central Ave. (Block Club)

• Femmes + Thems: December Social Ride and Book Swap this Sunday 11/30, 12:30 PM at Volumes Bookcafe, 1373 N. Milwaukee Ave. (Block Club)

• Metra to host Toys for Tots Drive on 12/10

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Thursday and Friday and resume publication on Monday. Have a great holiday!

