Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 26

9:21 AM CST on November 26, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Better Streets Chicago's Micheál Podgers: "Chicago area should get onboard a unified transit agency" (Crain's)

• A driver fatally struck a child Monday around 5:05 PM at Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive in Schaumburg (NBC)

• Occupant of gold sedan shot driver of another car, 57, in head, critically injuring him and causing building to crash into Gage Park building (CBS)

• Motorist, 47, arrested after she drove sedan into convenience store Monday around 8:35 PM night in 5300 block of N. Cumberland near O'Hare (Tribune)

One again, merchants claim potentially live-saving protected lanes will drive them out of business, this time on Chicago Ave. in Evanston (Evanston Now)

A reader called out car-centric, NIMBY-friendly Edgewater News-Booster for calling the City's Smart Streets pilot program a cash grab

• Also in the News-Booster, a guest article from right-wing Illinois Policy implying red light cameras, proven to save lives, make streets more dangerous

RTA's 2025 Regional Transit Operating Budget and Capital Program now open for public comment

• Tribune: CTA’s holiday fleet to begin spreading cheer this week

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

