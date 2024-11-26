Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 26

Sponsored by:

• Better Streets Chicago's Micheál Podgers: "Chicago area should get onboard a unified transit agency" (Crain's)

• A driver fatally struck a child Monday around 5:05 PM at Algonquin Road and Thoreau Drive in Schaumburg (NBC)

• Occupant of gold sedan shot driver of another car, 57, in head, critically injuring him and causing building to crash into Gage Park building (CBS)

• Motorist, 47, arrested after she drove sedan into convenience store Monday around 8:35 PM night in 5300 block of N. Cumberland near O'Hare (Tribune)

• One again, merchants claim potentially live-saving protected lanes will drive them out of business, this time on Chicago Ave. in Evanston (Evanston Now)

• A reader called out car-centric, NIMBY-friendly Edgewater News-Booster for calling the City's Smart Streets pilot program a cash grab

• Also in the News-Booster, a guest article from right-wing Illinois Policy implying red light cameras, proven to save lives, make streets more dangerous

• RTA's 2025 Regional Transit Operating Budget and Capital Program now open for public comment

• Tribune: CTA’s holiday fleet to begin spreading cheer this week

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.