Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 19

• ABC: Man killed, 4 others hurt after driver strikes pole in Gresham

• ABC: Northbound lanes of DSLD reopen after at least 4 drivers crash in East Hyde Park

• FOX: 1 person in custody after attempted burglary leads to crash with CPD squad car driver

• Firefighter drill held at North/Clybourn stop with a train, 15 people pretending to be riders, and a party fog machine to simulate smoke (CBS)

• Block Club: "City Is Owed Nearly $20 Million In Police Overtime This Year From Special Event Organizers"

• CTA: "Ride with Santa this Season on the 2024 Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus!"

• "Metra adds Holiday Train on Metra Electric Line; Nov. 30 evening train tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday"

