Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 19

7:50 AM CST on November 19, 2024

• ABC: Man killed, 4 others hurt after driver strikes pole in Gresham

• ABC: Northbound lanes of DSLD reopen after at least 4 drivers crash in East Hyde Park

• FOX: 1 person in custody after attempted burglary leads to crash with CPD squad car driver

• Firefighter drill held at North/Clybourn stop with a train, 15 people pretending to be riders, and a party fog machine to simulate smoke (CBS)

• Block Club: "City Is Owed Nearly $20 Million In Police Overtime This Year From Special Event Organizers"

• CTA: "Ride with Santa this Season on the 2024 Allstate CTA Holiday Train and Bus!"

• "Metra adds Holiday Train on Metra Electric Line; Nov. 30 evening train tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

