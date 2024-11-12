Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 12

8:58 AM CST on November 12, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Active Transportation Alliance Campaign Organizer W. Robert Schultz III inducted into Chicago’s LGBT Hall of Fame

• 2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning (Hyde Park Herald)

• Assailant attacked and robbed man, 42, Monday around 2:20 AM on Clark/Lake Blue Line platform in Loop (ABC)

• Metra moves forward with Harvey warehouse project after rezoning approval (Tribune)

• Info on the new Amtrak "Floridian" Chicago-Miami route, which launched Sunday (Block Club, ABC)

• Sarah’s Circle opens 28 units at 4737 N. Sheridan, 6 minute walk to Lawrence Red stop, funded by controversial Weiss parking lot development (Block Club)

• Sierra Club Chicago Friendsgiving bike ride: Friday 11/15, 6 PM meetup at Queen's Landing, 500 S. DLSD, trail ride at 6:30, bonfire at 7:30 at the Point

Daily Herald: Grab your Metra holiday train tickets — they’ll sell faster than flying reindeer

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bicycle Fatalities

Hit-and-run Jeep driver fatally struck man, 64, riding bike in Pilsen, 3rd Chicago bike death this year

Meanwhile, discussion of the neighborhood's El Paseo rails-to-trails proposal, shelved in 2022 by concerns it might speed up housing displacement, is starting again with a meeting this Wednesday.

November 12, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 11

November 11, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

CTA

At public meeting on the CTA’s proposed 2025 budget, residents voice concerns about security and reliability

Commenters also discussed agency consolidation, bus bunching, the CTA chatbot, and fleet electrification.

November 9, 2024
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 8

November 8, 2024
See all posts