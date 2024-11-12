Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 12

Sponsored by:

• Active Transportation Alliance Campaign Organizer W. Robert Schultz III inducted into Chicago’s LGBT Hall of Fame

• 2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday morning (Hyde Park Herald)

• Assailant attacked and robbed man, 42, Monday around 2:20 AM on Clark/Lake Blue Line platform in Loop (ABC)

• Metra moves forward with Harvey warehouse project after rezoning approval (Tribune)

• Info on the new Amtrak "Floridian" Chicago-Miami route, which launched Sunday (Block Club, ABC)

• Sarah’s Circle opens 28 units at 4737 N. Sheridan, 6 minute walk to Lawrence Red stop, funded by controversial Weiss parking lot development (Block Club)

• Sierra Club Chicago Friendsgiving bike ride: Friday 11/15, 6 PM meetup at Queen's Landing, 500 S. DLSD, trail ride at 6:30, bonfire at 7:30 at the Point

• Daily Herald: Grab your Metra holiday train tickets — they’ll sell faster than flying reindeer

