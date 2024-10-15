Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 15

• Block Club takes a look at Ald. Bill Conway's proposal to create a temporary bus station at a former migrant shelter, previously reported on Streetsblog

• Sun-Times editorial: Chicago should be a driving force in collecting e-scooter accident data

• 18-year-old driver cited for DUI after 2 killed in Bronzeville rollover crash outside CPD headquarters (ABC)

• Family searches for witnesses after ride-hail driver seriously injures man in Back of The Yards (Block Club)

• Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured motorcyclist, 51, on October 6 around 3 AM near Midway Airport (CBS)

• Love thy neighbor? Rogers Park church finds way to build a parking lot despite residents' and Ald. Maria Hadden's (49th) opposition (Block Club)

• Meeting on Granville Greenway proposal tonight, Tuesday 10/15, 6-7:30 PM at Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, a 3-minute bike ride from storied Ghareeb Nawaz

