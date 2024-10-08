Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 8

Sponsored by:

• CTA seeking new applications for ADA advisory committee

• Temporary platforms to be used at five Metra Electric stations during project

• Bike rider killed by hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Joliet IDed as Donald Shiner, 56 (ABC)

• Arizona man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 women in West Rogers Park (FOX)

• Teen bystander grazed in knee after 2 women were in a 'verbal altercation' on bus near 86th/State and one started shooting, No one in custody. (Sun-Times)

• CBGN! cofounder Rony Islam, Lincoln Park bike advocate Molly Fleck, and John discussed the Dickens Greenway controversy on the Bike Talk podcast

• "Make Metra your ride to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon" this Sunday 10/13

