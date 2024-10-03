Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 3

8:58 AM CDT on October 3, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• United Center campus project moves forward as owners outline music hall, apartments and park plans (Block Club)

• Wrong-way crash on Dusable Lake Shore Drive injures 3 in Gold Coast (Sun-Times)

• State announces initiative to warn drivers to move over to avoid stopped vehicle crashes (Sun-Times)

• Woman, 23, in custody after allegedly spitting on, shooting man, 33, on Red Line north of Bryn Mawr Wednesday; Calls for more CTA security (ABC)

• In press conference after 'L' shooting, Mayor Johnson did not provide specifics on ideas to improve safety, refused to discuss firing Carter (CBS)

• Group of people attacked 2 women Tuesday around 5 p.m. at 95th station; One woman, 23, suffered a cut to the shoulder (Sun-Times)

• Chicago police chase crash set to cost taxpayers another $1.7M in settlement (Tribune)

Bike-friendly Ald. Andre Vasquez will talk with CPS board candidate Kate Doyle about bikeable/walkable schools Su 10/18, 1-4 PM at 5035 N. Western

Metra BNSF Line railcars decorated to promote Aurora’s new downtown light fest

• Bike trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, CA is part of Evergreen Park native's heroin recovery journey (WGN)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

