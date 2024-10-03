Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 3

Sponsored by:

• United Center campus project moves forward as owners outline music hall, apartments and park plans (Block Club)

• Wrong-way crash on Dusable Lake Shore Drive injures 3 in Gold Coast (Sun-Times)

• State announces initiative to warn drivers to move over to avoid stopped vehicle crashes (Sun-Times)

• Woman, 23, in custody after allegedly spitting on, shooting man, 33, on Red Line north of Bryn Mawr Wednesday; Calls for more CTA security (ABC)

• In press conference after 'L' shooting, Mayor Johnson did not provide specifics on ideas to improve safety, refused to discuss firing Carter (CBS)

• Group of people attacked 2 women Tuesday around 5 p.m. at 95th station; One woman, 23, suffered a cut to the shoulder (Sun-Times)

• Chicago police chase crash set to cost taxpayers another $1.7M in settlement (Tribune)

• Bike-friendly Ald. Andre Vasquez will talk with CPS board candidate Kate Doyle about bikeable/walkable schools Su 10/18, 1-4 PM at 5035 N. Western

• Metra BNSF Line railcars decorated to promote Aurora’s new downtown light fest

• Bike trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, CA is part of Evergreen Park native's heroin recovery journey (WGN)

