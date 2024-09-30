Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 30

9:52 AM CDT on September 30, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Wake us up when September ends: The deadline for closing Chicago's Greyhound station got moved to 10/20. What's happening now? (CNN, MSN)

• 4 injured in car crash Sunday around 1:43 AM on the 6800 block of W. Archer in Garfield Ridge (FOX)

Sun-Times: Cop runs for cover as tow trucks crash rushing to Southwest Side wreck, video shows

• Someone shot out the window of a a CTA bus Thursday around 9:45 PM on the 100-block of West 95th in Princeton Park (ABC)

• Metra telling riders to avoid MD-N, North Central Service, Heritage Corridor lines due to Positive Train Control-related delays (ABC)

Ald. La Spata calls out Block Club for Inside Publications-style "pushing this tired and disproved narrative" that PBLs "put existing shops out of business"

• Chicago bike thefts on the rise, leaving victims frustrated (NBC)

• Nice: Another largely violence-free Chicago Critical Mass ride last Friday

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Traffic Calming

Why don’t we do it in the road? Calming traffic with frenzied music

At the "Save the Hole" guerrilla concert, sustainable transportation prankster Michael Burton and his band Urban Spaceman turned CDOT's traffic circle crater into a mosh pit.

September 29, 2024
Pace

Pace budget preview hints at service increases, talks hydrogen bus pilot

September 28, 2024
Bike Crashes

A hit-and-run driver may have fatally struck animal caretaker Robert “Bob” Levin, 61, on bike near Fullerton/Ashland in Lincoln Park 

A nearby West Town address found in Levin's Rogers Park apartment indicates he may have chosen Ashland as a direct route from home, although it's a bike-hostile one.

September 27, 2024
See all posts