Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 30

Sponsored by:

• Wake us up when September ends: The deadline for closing Chicago's Greyhound station got moved to 10/20. What's happening now? (CNN, MSN)

• 4 injured in car crash Sunday around 1:43 AM on the 6800 block of W. Archer in Garfield Ridge (FOX)

• Sun-Times: Cop runs for cover as tow trucks crash rushing to Southwest Side wreck, video shows

• Someone shot out the window of a a CTA bus Thursday around 9:45 PM on the 100-block of West 95th in Princeton Park (ABC)

• Metra telling riders to avoid MD-N, North Central Service, Heritage Corridor lines due to Positive Train Control-related delays (ABC)

• Ald. La Spata calls out Block Club for Inside Publications-style "pushing this tired and disproved narrative" that PBLs "put existing shops out of business"

• Chicago bike thefts on the rise, leaving victims frustrated (NBC)

• Nice: Another largely violence-free Chicago Critical Mass ride last Friday

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.