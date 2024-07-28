After violence on last two Chicago Critical Mass rides, thankfully Friday’s event was peaceful, but still wild

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

Earlier this month I wrote about disturbing violent incidents on the last two editions of the Chicago Critical Mass bike parade/protest/party. The often-huge ride gathers on the last Friday of the month at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

I'd credit the event with having a having a huge influence on making our city more bike-friendly over the last 27 years of monthly rides. That included helping me land a previous job as a consultant to the Chicago Department of Transportation, arranging the installation of over 3,500 bicycle parking racks citywide.

So it was very worrisome in May and June when enraged drivers confronted CCM "corkers", folks standing with their bikes at intersections to block cross traffic from entering the junction, allowing the entire group of riders to safely pass. These conflicts on the Near North Side and in Uptown, respectively, escalated into full-blown fistfights, and eventually pepper spray was (perhaps justifiably) used against the assailants. Terrifyingly, the Uptown brawl ended when one of the car passengers pulled out a gun and fired warning shots in the air.

The video of the night everyone's been waiting for from critical mass. Gunshots heard at the very end. Remember it's not worth your life when someone is adamant about moving through. Luckily the shots were just warning shots this time around and no one was seriously hurt. pic.twitter.com/biDOZBqsB5 — Frida (The Mommy) (@FridaLovesBikes) June 29, 2024 Video from the June CCM ride showing the altercation in Uptown. Shared with permission.

In my Streetsblog essay I wrote, "If a motorist starts threatening physical violence, or angrily gets out of their car... the only sensible approach for corkers is to shout warnings to other Critical Mass participants. Then they should move their bikes out of the way, and allow the ballistic motorist to pass through the ride, without hurting innocent people."

In retrospect, I should have added that if the corkers' goal is "to prevent people from getting injured and killed," as one commenter noted, additional steps may be needed to help prevent the furious driver from running anyone over. It might be appropriate to first say something like, "Hold on for a second, and we'll let you through" to the driver in an effort to de-escalate, clear a path for them, and then let them proceed.

July 2024 Leaving Daley plaza find yourself #Chicago #bikeChi #CriticalMass part 1 pic.twitter.com/OLXy5Z8p9O — Chicago Critical Mass (@ChiCritMass) July 27, 2024 Video from Friday's ride by "Ace Mann", who helps manage this CCM Twitter account.

At any rate – and let the record stand that I take absolutely zero credit for this – last Friday's Mass was thankfully almost (see tweet below) completely violence-free. I completed most of the ride and tried to observe interactions, or the lack of them, between corkers and drivers.

A fellow longtime CCM participant recently told me a factor in the recent melees was Massers who "have a history of antagonizing drivers." Fortunately, I saw no evidence of that at the recent event. To their credit, none of the cyclists I saw blocking cross-traffic seemed to be intentionally provoking motorists, and some of the corkers even thanked the waiting drivers for their patience.

A rider "track stands" while corking at Wacker Drive and State Street, looking south. The Mass had a green when I took this shot, but the corkers were here to prevent drivers from entering the intersection if the light changed before the entire ride cleared the intersection. Photo: John Greenfield

That's not to say that Friday's CCM ride could be confused for a Scouting America bicycle jamboree. The final route map included previously unannounced forays onto the Ohio Street feeder ramp, the Kennedy Expressway, and Lower Wacker Drive.

The final route of Friday's Ride. The blurred blue parts represent the preliminary, fully-legal route proposal previously announced on the Critical Mass Forecast Crew Facebook discussion group.

The first two are illegal to ride bicycles on, while the latter is a high-speed lower-level road that is anything but bike-friendly. (However, I used to use Lower Wacker as a shortcut and rain shelter during my bike messenger days).

Wasn't planning on biking the Ohio Connector, the Kennedy or Lower Wacker tonight on my first mass crit but I have no complaints. @ChiCritMass #bikechi pic.twitter.com/JIqaK6rUDn — Adam Wright (@adamswright) July 27, 2024

Certainly the question of whether these dangerous, often-deadly highways are appropriate places to take Critical Mass is subject to debate. But I know at least one wild-eyed radical who has passionately argued that the Ohio Feeder should be demolished and replaced with a more bike/walk/transit-friendly boulevard: former Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist. He pulled off a similar project in Cream City years ago, and currently lives in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Milwaukee's former Park East Freeway, looking east. The corridor currently has a surface-level road with additional development. Photo: City of Milwaukee

Below is a gallery of some of my photos from Friday's journey.

Panoramic view of the crowd at Daley Plaza. Click here for a larger version. Photo: John Greenfield

After leaving the plaza via Washington Street, the ride turns north on State Street, looking east. Photo: John Greenfield

Recreating Wilco's "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot" album cover on the State Street bridge over the Chicago River, next to architect Bertrand Goldberg's Marina City Towers, looking northwest. Photo: John Greenfield

Wishing bystanders "Happy Friday", a longtime CCM greeting to other road users, on State in River North, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

The ride enters the Ohio Feeder west of Orleans Street, looking west. Photo: John Greenfield

Waving to inbound drivers stuck on the Ohio Feeder, looking west. Photo: John Greenfield

An off-ramp from the Ohio Feeder to the Kennedy Expressway, looking southeast. Photo: John Greenfield

Riding on the Kennedy Expressway, looking southeast. Photo: John Greenfield

Exiting the Kennedy at Randolph Street, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

A parent and child ride on Randolph Street, looking south. It was good to see that the violence of the last two rides didn't scare off families from participating. Photo: John Greenfield

It didn't scare off pet owners either. Riding west on Randolph. Photo: John Greenfield

Taking a break at Union Park, looking east. Photo: John Greenfield

A new double-curb, center-running protected bike lane by Whitney Young high school on the Near West Side, looking east. Photo: John Greenfield

Approaching Union Station and the Sears Tower on Quincy Street, looking east. Photo: John Greenfield

Entering Lower Wacker Drive from a ramp at Monroe Street, looking north. Photo: John Greenfield

I had to leave the ride at Lower Wacker / Lower Michigan for another engagement. But participant Juan Dominguez told me the rest of ride south on Columbus Driver to Roosevelt Road to 12th Street Beach went without incident. "The end point was fantastic. A great spot for people who want to swim off the breakwater or the sandy beach with a beautiful view of the skyline."

That was definitely a well-deserved finale for all the Chicago Critical Mass riders who increased the peace this month by keep any interactions with drivers reasonably civil. Let's keep up the good work on future rides.

