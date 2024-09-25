Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 25

11:06 AM CDT on September 25, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Tribune columnist Laura Washington asks the Ten Thousand Dollar Question: "Why is Dorval Carter Jr. still head of the CTA?"

• Pedestrian safety measures still lacking at many rail crossings — sometimes with tragic results (Tribune)

CBS: Pastor helps young people surrender for CTA robberies

WGN: Oak Forest eliminates daily parking fees at Metra commuter lots

• Hilarious new satire piece (we hope) in the Sun-Times: "Don't put bike lanes on city's main streets... then on the main streets traffic [would] flow freely."

• Video: What's it like riding the Amtrak Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles? (Sojournies)

CCM cofounder Michael Burton performs with Urban Spaceman at a concert for the controversial Belden/St. Louis road hole Sat. 9/28, 4 PM (Block Club)

