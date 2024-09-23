Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 23

9:17 AM CDT on September 23, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Op-ed by transit advocate Nik Hunder: IDOT/CDOT proposal for rebuilding NDLSD "does not meaningfully increase the amount of parkland" (Sun-Times)

• Friends athletes Tyler Koscinski, 20, and Mason Santiago, 19, died in crash around 4:22 a.m. Sunday 9/15 on I-80 near La Grange in Tinley Park (NBC)

• Turning Jeep driver, 44, failed to yield, fatally struck Isabel Dimas-Jimenez, 54, on bike at Saturday around 10:15 AM at Ogden/St. George in Naperville (Patch)

• Driver fatally struck male bike rider on 9/2 around 7:15 AM at 2444 N. Ashland, victim "died days later". SBC is seeking more information. (Bike Lane Uprising)

• Driver struck, injured boy, 17, biking Saturday around 10:55 PM at Touhy/I-94, at least 4th bike injury or fatality case in or near Skokie in recent months (ABC)

• CPD: 2 drivers "boxed in" man, 25, riding a bike, battered him and robbed him around 5:15 PM Sunday in 2900 W. block of Grand in Humboldt Park (WGN)

• CPD: Three people beat and robbed several victims Tuesday night starting at 10:50 PM on same SB train near Bryn Mawr, Sheridan, Clark (CBS)

• CPD: Boy, 16, charged in two violent robberies at State/Lake, Jackson Red stations Monday 9/16 early in the morning (FOX)

• Greyhound parent company still searching for location to drop off, pick up passengers in Chicago (WBBM)

• Another cool photo of of last week's protest of plan to give Dickens Greenway plaza back to drivers by Block Club's Colin Boyle

• Young Professionals in Transportation happy hour Tuesday 10/1, 5:30 PM, Navigator Taproom, 2211 N. Milwaukee Ave.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Active Transportation Alliance

At ATA’s Advocacy Connect session, Committee on Pedestrian & Traffic Safety staff discussed three-pronged strategy to create safer streets

There was also talk of efforts to create a more people-friendly North DLSD, save the Greyhound station, and stop the removal of the Dickens Greenway's plaza.

September 23, 2024
Traffic Safety

After drivers killed 2 people crossing Pulaski on the Southwest Side this year, residents demand action, CDOT promises improvements

September 20, 2024
Chicago-Rockford Metra

So good to see you: Getting stoked for passenger rail service to Rockford at one of 4 public meetings this week

September 20, 2024
See all posts