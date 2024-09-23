Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 23

Sponsored by:

• Op-ed by transit advocate Nik Hunder: IDOT/CDOT proposal for rebuilding NDLSD "does not meaningfully increase the amount of parkland" (Sun-Times)

• Friends athletes Tyler Koscinski, 20, and Mason Santiago, 19, died in crash around 4:22 a.m. Sunday 9/15 on I-80 near La Grange in Tinley Park (NBC)

• Turning Jeep driver, 44, failed to yield, fatally struck Isabel Dimas-Jimenez, 54, on bike at Saturday around 10:15 AM at Ogden/St. George in Naperville (Patch)

• Driver fatally struck male bike rider on 9/2 around 7:15 AM at 2444 N. Ashland, victim "died days later". SBC is seeking more information. (Bike Lane Uprising)

• Driver struck, injured boy, 17, biking Saturday around 10:55 PM at Touhy/I-94, at least 4th bike injury or fatality case in or near Skokie in recent months (ABC)

• CPD: 2 drivers "boxed in" man, 25, riding a bike, battered him and robbed him around 5:15 PM Sunday in 2900 W. block of Grand in Humboldt Park (WGN)

• CPD: Three people beat and robbed several victims Tuesday night starting at 10:50 PM on same SB train near Bryn Mawr, Sheridan, Clark (CBS)

• CPD: Boy, 16, charged in two violent robberies at State/Lake, Jackson Red stations Monday 9/16 early in the morning (FOX)

• Greyhound parent company still searching for location to drop off, pick up passengers in Chicago (WBBM)

• Another cool photo of of last week's protest of plan to give Dickens Greenway plaza back to drivers by Block Club's Colin Boyle

• Young Professionals in Transportation happy hour Tuesday 10/1, 5:30 PM, Navigator Taproom, 2211 N. Milwaukee Ave.

