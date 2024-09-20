Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 20

9:55 AM CDT on September 20, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CBS: The Chicago Greyhound station is not closing on Friday, despite an earlier announcement indicating that it would.

• More coverage of Chicago's intercity bus terminal crisis (Sun-Times, Axios)

• In City Club speech, embattled CTA prez says the proposal to merge the 4 transit agencies, eliminating his job, is a bad idea (Sun-Times, WTTW)

• Some *non* intercity bus news, for a change: "Pace Proposed 2025 Budget Released: More Service and No Fare Increases."

• CPD: 2 males stabbed a man in the side, seriously injuring him today at 4:30 AM on Orange train, suspending Pink service and disrupting Orange (ABC)

Sun-Times: "About $6.8 million was owed to the City by about 3,700 CTA workers — meaning almost 25% of CTA's staff owes money to City Hall"

• Metra: New U-Pass + Metra popular with UIC students; Thousands sign up for joint Metra/CTA fare product

• WBEZ: For nearly a century, Schwinn bikes were made in Chicago. Today, echoes of the company’s golden age are found in independent bike shops.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

