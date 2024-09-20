Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 20

Sponsored by:

• CBS: The Chicago Greyhound station is not closing on Friday, despite an earlier announcement indicating that it would.

• More coverage of Chicago's intercity bus terminal crisis (Sun-Times, Axios)

• In City Club speech, embattled CTA prez says the proposal to merge the 4 transit agencies, eliminating his job, is a bad idea (Sun-Times, WTTW)

• Some *non* intercity bus news, for a change: "Pace Proposed 2025 Budget Released: More Service and No Fare Increases."

• CPD: 2 males stabbed a man in the side, seriously injuring him today at 4:30 AM on Orange train, suspending Pink service and disrupting Orange (ABC)

• Sun-Times: "About $6.8 million was owed to the City by about 3,700 CTA workers — meaning almost 25% of CTA's staff owes money to City Hall"

• Metra: New U-Pass + Metra popular with UIC students; Thousands sign up for joint Metra/CTA fare product

• WBEZ: For nearly a century, Schwinn bikes were made in Chicago. Today, echoes of the company’s golden age are found in independent bike shops.

