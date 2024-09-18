Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 18

8:57 AM CDT on September 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Wake them up *before* September ends! New letter from advocacy groups urges Mayor Johnson, CDOT chief to take action to save Greyhound station

Block Club Chicago looks at the City's behind-the-scene plan to give the Dickens Greenway's plaza at Dickens/Lincoln Park West back to drivers

• CTA ridership up from last year, according to latest report (WGN)

Block Club Chicago: CTA’s new AI gun-detection program shrouded in Secrecy — with no end date planned

• 13 injured, including 2 children, after SUV drivers crashed into CTA 79 bus this morning around 8:30 AM at 79th/Maryland in Grand Crossing (CBS)

• Woodlawn's Blackstone Bicycle Works provides Chicago children with free bikes, real-life skills (ABC)

• Waukegan library installs bicycle repair station downtown: "It was a no-brainer to do this" (Tribune)

• A (mostly spurious but not completely awful) Sun-Times letter claims, probably inaccurately, that protected bike lanes on Logan contribute to flooding

Brendan Kevenides from FK Law (an SBC sponsor) shares opinion on the pros and cons of protected lane design on Milwaukee (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• Fellow bike attorney Mike Keating (also an SBC sponsor) whose office is literally on Milwaukee near Chicago Ave., probably has some thoughts as well!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

