Wake them up *before* September ends: New statements from Amtrak, Ald. Conway, Mayor’s Office on Greyhound terminal negotiations

This post is sponsored by The Bike Lane.

Happy Friday, Streetsblog readers. I realize this site has published a lot of articles this week on issues involving the looming closure of the Chicago Greyhound terminal, scheduled to shut down by October 1. This included a writeup of Tuesday's inspiring online discussion hosted by the High Speed Rail Alliance and Better Streets Chicago, "Chicago's Intercity Bus Hub Is at Risk." which drew 100+ attendees.

We also took a deep dive into a curious, related editorial scenario. As far as I know, the only news outlet endorsing proposals to moving bus riders from Chicago's current Greyhound station, at 630 W. Harrison St. in the West Loop, to Amtrak and Metra-occupied Union Station, is the Tribune. The train station is located at 225 S. Canal St.

Per a recent Tribune news article, but not mentioned in two recent editorials about this issue, the bus terminal is "owned by Twenty Lake Holdings, an affiliate of Alden Global Capital, which also owns the Tribune."

If the existing bus station closes, Twenty Lake will reap a profit by selling the valuable land. Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chris Jones told Streetsblog, "We have nothing whatsoever to do with Twenty Lake and we don’t carry editorial water for them, nor would they ask us to."

But to give you a better sense of the Byzantine bargaining going on to stop Chicago from earning the embarrassing title "Largest City in the Northern Hemisphere Without an Interstate Bus Terminal," here's the latest intel.

The cover of a new policy brief from DePaul's Chaddick Institute.

Amtrak

Here's a recent statement from Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari on the Greyhound station situation. "Amtrak recognizes the need for a permanent intercity bus transit center location in the city of Chicago," he wroted. "We currently provide access to Greyhound buses connecting to Amtrak trains and are happy to participate with stakeholders as they consider options for a future facility."

The CTA bus lane on Jackson (300 S.) east of Clinton Street (530 W.), between Union Station (left) and the the Union Station Transit Center CTA bus terminal (right), looking east. If the existing Greyhound station closes, the default plan is to have intercity buses pick up and drop off passengers here. Image: Google Maps

However, Magliari emphasized that Amtrak doesn't think its station can take on a new role as a full-fledged bus station. "That block of Jackson Boulevard is already very congested and Chicago Union Station is already uncomfortably crowded," he stated. "This situation worsened when Canal Street access was lost to a major city street reconstruction project. Adding dozens of intercity buses to Jackson Boulevard and saying hundreds of daily intercity bus users can take shelter in Union Station starting next month are both highly problematic suggestions the city has yet to present to us."

Ald. Bill Conway (34th)

As Streetsblog has previously discussed, Ald. Conway, who represents the ward where the current station is located, could be a key figure in solving the intercity bus conundrum. He's been upfront about wanting to close the existing Greyhound terminal and move the station somewhere else. In June 2023 the Sun-Times reported that neighbors in the the gentrifying area have complained to their City Council member about crime near the terminal. Tragically, in October 2022, Greyhound worker Duwon Gaddis, 30, was shot and killed outside the station.

However, City records show that no one has requested a demolition permit or a zoning change for the property. So if the station closes at the end of September, even if the building is fenced off, it's likely to become a graffiti magnet and eyesore, which isn't in Ald. Conway's interest either.

Early Thursday's afternoon, the 34th Ward office provided Streetsblog with an update on his position. "I’ve heard from many understandably concerned residents regarding public safety and ongoing criminal activity at this location," Ald. Conway said in a statement. "It’s important that we provide safe, accessible, and affordable options for transportation. Moving forward, I’d like to work together with other transit agencies in Chicago and Cook County to explore options for a multi-modal transit hub at an alternate location."

Conway added, "I’ve reached out to the [Major Brandon Johnson] administration regarding how we can best work together on solutions, but have not heard back."

Chicago's existing Greyhound station has relatively light use nowadays, as the company has already moved many pickups and drop-offs to the sidewalk of Jackson Boulevard next to Union Station. But that's going to be a problem once the weather gets cold and their customers have no designated place to wait indoors. Photo by a reader.

Mayor Johnson's Office

After reading that statement from Ald. Shaw, Streetsblog reached to Mayor Johnson's office for a response. "The Johnson Administration continues, as it has over these past months, to work with Greyhound and other stakeholders to find a viable solution for intercity bus services and its passengers in downtown Chicago," replied the City's Chief Operating Officer John Roberson in a statement. "While we have looked at a number of different options, it should be noted that Greyhound has an option to renew its lease at its current Harrison Street location under the same terms and conditions that it currently operates under."

(The Greyhound company was bought in October 2021 by the Germany-based firm FlixBus. DePaul's Chaddick Center Director Joe Schwieterman said at Tuesday's webinar, "The property tax on this station alone, paid by Greyhound, has topped $120,000 a year in the past," which could be a deterrent to renewing the lease.)

"The City has had productive conversations with Amtrak, which has agreed to work in partnership to solve Greyhound’s problem of providing a clean and safe terminal facility for intercity bus passengers," Roberson added. "These conversations are ongoing, and the City continues to work in close partnership with Amtrak and other stakeholders on a long-term comprehensive solution for travelers and Chicagoans."

Amtrak again

Amtrak spokesperson Magliari confirmed that the railroad had a constructive tête-à-tête with City officials on Tuesday, at exactly the same time the High Speed Rail Alliance / Better Streets talk was happening. "It was cordial, informative, and productive, as part of our ongoing partnership with the City of Chicago," he told Streetsblog. "We also thanked the city for the Chicago Department of Transportation’s matching of our federal grant requests for Chicago Union Station projects to ease overcrowding and to modernize the station concourse."

What's next?

This afternoon, the Chaddick Institute's Schwieterman told Streetsblog that while a public hearing on the intercity bus terminal issue was previously scheduled for September 5, it's been moved to sometime in the week of September 23. Unfortunately, he said, that's probably after Greyhound moves out of the existing station, likely around September 21.

Here's one possible light at the end of the bus tunnel. Streetsblog has heard a rumor that things are happening around an indoor suburban concourse at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, 500 W. Madison St. The concourse is on the Washington Street side and connects with the building's French Market shopping and dining area.

Chicago Police Department officers ride to the Ogilvie Center on August 20 during the DNC, before demonstrators marched outside the Israeli Consulate. During the incident, police detained 56 people, according to the CPD. Photo: John Greenfield

Or, just spitballing here, but I'm sure that pro-Palestine activists would be very happy if an intercity bus waiting area replaced the Israeli Consulate at the OTC. Actually, no one has suggested that – yet.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.