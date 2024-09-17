Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 17

Sponsored by:

• Huntley chosen for stop on new Metra Chicago-to-Rockford train line. But where will the station go? (Daily Herald)

• Road rage killing of driver Giselle Chavez, 21, critical injury of two passengers, Saturday around 2:15 AM in South Loop investigated as homicide (ABC)

• CPD seeking hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man, 85, walking near Wednesday around 6:40 AM neat 46th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (ABC)

• CPD is looking for man who snatched a necklace from a woman who was dozing off on Pink Line thursday 8/29 around 5 PM (FOX)

• Letter: City leaders view working-class folks who ride CTA with contempt (Sun-Times)

• Letter: Javier Ruiz, board member of Pilsen Alliance: Pilsen is a thriving neighborhood that doesn't need TIF expansion (Sun-Times)

• Construction on Logan Square’s new Kedzie Avenue wraps today (Block Club)

• IDOT destroys beloved DIY skate park in Bridgeport without warning: "It’s Heartbreaking" (Block Club)

• Rock Island track project to require busing between LaSalle and 35th Street stations 9/20-21 (Metra)

