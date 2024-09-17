Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 17

8:50 AM CDT on September 17, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Huntley chosen for stop on new Metra Chicago-to-Rockford train line. But where will the station go? (Daily Herald)

• Road rage killing of driver Giselle Chavez, 21, critical injury of two passengers, Saturday around 2:15 AM in South Loop investigated as homicide (ABC)

• CPD seeking hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man, 85, walking near Wednesday around 6:40 AM neat 46th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (ABC)

• CPD is looking for man who snatched a necklace from a woman who was dozing off on Pink Line thursday 8/29 around 5 PM (FOX)

• Letter: City leaders view working-class folks who ride CTA with contempt (Sun-Times)

• Letter: Javier Ruiz, board member of Pilsen Alliance: Pilsen is a thriving neighborhood that doesn't need TIF expansion (Sun-Times)

• Construction on Logan Square’s new Kedzie Avenue wraps today (Block Club)

• IDOT destroys beloved DIY skate park in Bridgeport without warning: "It’s Heartbreaking" (Block Club)

• Rock Island track project to require busing between LaSalle and 35th Street stations 9/20-21 (Metra)

Some 150 bike rider, 1,000 petitioners protest plans to give Dickens plaza back to motorists

The 43rd Ward confirmed that, to facilitate driving, the City intends to remove the plaza that was installed only about nine months ago. Advocates say that would set a terrible precedent.

At Equiticity annual meeting, a chat with USDOT's Mariia Zimmerman, and an award for tireless transit advocate Rochelle Jackson

Eyes on the River: Chicago transportation infrastructure, as seen from the North Branch Works boat tour

Rolling on the river provided a fresh perspective on Near North Side and downtown walk/bike/transit facilities.

Today's Headlines for Monday, September 16

