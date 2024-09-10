Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 10

Sponsored by:

• Better Streets Chicago: "TODAY is the deadline for public comment on IDOT & CDOT's destructive designs for DLSD." Email comments to info[at]ndlsd[dot]org

• Join Better Streets Chicago tonight, 6-7:30 PM at Sulzer Library, 4455 N. Lincoln, for a lakefront community visioning meeting

• Car driver trying to make left turn Monday morning near 59th/Hoyne in Englewood collided with SUV driver, critically injuring 3 children in car (CBS)

• CTA Blue Line slayings, while unprecedented, are unsurprising to homeless, advocates: "You shouldn’t dread getting on the train" (Tribune)

• FOX: Chicago man charged in violent CTA Red Line stabbing in Uptown

• Block Club: CTA worker who witnessed Red Line shooting says agency leaders "don’t care about our safety"

• Tribune: CTA boosted security spending, but violent crime rate remains above pre-pandemic levels

