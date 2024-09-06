Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 6

Sponsored by:

• First 2024 Chicago bike death: Hit-and-run driver killed John Ward, 55, on 8/24 on 3500 block of W. Washington, near Garfield Park dome (ABC)

• If Chicago's measure to fund housing, services for homeless people had passed, could it have helped prevent deaths of people sleeping on 'L' trains?

• ABC: Some Chicago aldermen calling for new CTA leadership after deadly Blue Line shooting

• NBC: Mother of suspected CTA shooter says her son suffered mental breakdown after a person he was in a relationship with was killed

• Steinberg: You can’t scorn and neglect your neighbors, then act surprised when someone shoots them (Sun-Times)

• 3rd recent incident of gun violence this week at CTA stations: Thursday around 10:20 PM, man, 34, shot while standing outside Logan station (Block Club)

• Suspects charged in hammer attack at Blue Line's Forest Park branch's Western station, near United Center, during DNC (ABC)

• Daily Herald cycling columnist Ralph Banasiak: Metra delivers on new bike policy and suburbanites reap the benefits

• Viking biking: SBC's Steven Vance checks out the sustainable transportation and architecture in Oslo, Norway (Steven Can Plan)

• Maybe Steven will run into Phileas Fogg-like CTA President Dorval Carter there?

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.