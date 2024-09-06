Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 6

9:21 AM CDT on September 6, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

Sponsored by:

• First 2024 Chicago bike death: Hit-and-run driver killed John Ward, 55, on 8/24 on 3500 block of W. Washington, near Garfield Park dome (ABC)

• If Chicago's measure to fund housing, services for homeless people had passed, could it have helped prevent deaths of people sleeping on 'L' trains?

ABC: Some Chicago aldermen calling for new CTA leadership after deadly Blue Line shooting

• NBC: Mother of suspected CTA shooter says her son suffered mental breakdown after a person he was in a relationship with was killed

• Steinberg: You can’t scorn and neglect your neighbors, then act surprised when someone shoots them (Sun-Times)

3rd recent incident of gun violence this week at CTA stations: Thursday around 10:20 PM, man, 34, shot while standing outside Logan station (Block Club)

• Suspects charged in hammer attack at Blue Line's Forest Park branch's Western station, near United Center, during DNC (ABC)

Daily Herald cycling columnist Ralph Banasiak: Metra delivers on new bike policy and suburbanites reap the benefits

• Viking biking: SBC's Steven Vance checks out the sustainable transportation and architecture in Oslo, Norway (Steven Can Plan)

• Maybe Steven will run into Phileas Fogg-like CTA President Dorval Carter there?

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bicycle Fatalities

John Ward, 55, fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Garfield Park, was the first person to die from a bike crash in Chicago this year

September 6, 2024
Traffic Fatalities

Recent pedestrian fatality cases on Chicago streets

Streetsblog updated our our map and list of 2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases to help make sure they are up-to-date. We may add additional info in the future.

September 6, 2024
Street Design

City cuts ribbon on Clark Street upgrades in Rogers Park, including converting Arthur Avenue to a pedestrian plaza

The initiative also included upgrading the plaza of the local police station, and making the Ashland/Clark junction north of Devon safer.

September 4, 2024
See all posts