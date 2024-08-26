Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 26

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: One first day of school, more than 1,000 CPS students with disabilities waited for bus rides.

• CTA: "Eleven bus routes to see additional service as we continue our steady return to pre-pandemic scheduled service levels"

• Tribune: "DNC spotlight brought clean CTA stations and helpful staff: 'If only it was this clean everyday'"

• Metra: "What would it take to offer more frequent (hourly or better) service to O’Hare all the time?"

• GoFundMe launched for family of Taras Mykhailenko, 33, fatally struck by hit-and-run SUV driver on 8/17 around 11:50 PM in Dunning (Block Club)

• SUV driver hit pedestrian, 8/10 around 4:11 PM in 1300 block of SDLSD, then hit-and-run sedan driver killed victim, CPD released image of sedan (FOX)

• ISP: Hit-and-run driver fatally struck person outside car stopped on shoulder of I-57 near 111th around 3:50 AM Monday (WGN)

• CPD: Speeding driver, 21, of stolen car critically injured, 5 others hurt, after he struck another car, crashed into building around 10:30 AM in Edison Park (ABC)

• Car on MDN tracks Friday around 5:15 PM at Central Ave. near Edgebrook station is struck in bumper by Amtrak train, shutting down the train line (CBS)

• There are tributes to the late Chicago cartographer and historian Dennis McClendon, 67, in the Sun-Times and by the Regional Transit Authority

• 41st Chicago Triathlon: More than 8,500 athletes compete in walk/bike/swim race (ABC)

• Metra's Rails, Trails, and Ales program returns to the Heritage Corridor this Fall

