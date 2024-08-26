Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 26

8:58 AM CDT on August 26, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• Block Club: One first day of school, more than 1,000 CPS students with disabilities waited for bus rides.

CTA: "Eleven bus routes to see additional service as we continue our steady return to pre-pandemic scheduled service levels"

Tribune: "DNC spotlight brought clean CTA stations and helpful staff: 'If only it was this clean everyday'"

• Metra: "What would it take to offer more frequent (hourly or better) service to O’Hare all the time?"

GoFundMe launched for family of Taras Mykhailenko, 33, fatally struck by hit-and-run SUV driver on 8/17 around 11:50 PM in Dunning (Block Club)

• SUV driver hit pedestrian, 8/10 around 4:11 PM in 1300 block of SDLSD, then hit-and-run sedan driver killed victim, CPD released image of sedan (FOX)

• ISP: Hit-and-run driver fatally struck person outside car stopped on shoulder of I-57 near 111th around 3:50 AM Monday (WGN)

• CPD: Speeding driver, 21, of stolen car critically injured, 5 others hurt, after he struck another car, crashed into building around 10:30 AM in Edison Park (ABC)

• Car on MDN tracks Friday around 5:15 PM at Central Ave. near Edgebrook station is struck in bumper by Amtrak train, shutting down the train line (CBS)

• There are tributes to the late Chicago cartographer and historian Dennis McClendon, 67, in the Sun-Times and by the Regional Transit Authority

• 41st Chicago Triathlon: More than 8,500 athletes compete in walk/bike/swim race (ABC)

Metra's Rails, Trails, and Ales program returns to the Heritage Corridor this Fall

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

